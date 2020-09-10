Avery Charles Beaver (April 24, 1994 – September 5, 2020)

Avery Charles Beaver, 26, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on April 12, 1994 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Robert and Debbie Beaver.

Avery attended schools in Green River, WY and graduated with the GRHS class of 2012.

He enlisted in the Navy in February of 2015 and was deployed twice during his service which included Operation Enduring Freedom in Bahrain.

Avery was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

His interests were in studying Viking and Norse mythology. He was fascinated by the God Odin and Valhalla. He also enjoyed spending his time shooting, playing World of Warcraft, and being outdoors by the water. Avery’s family meant the world to him and he will be very missed.

Survivors include his parents Robert and Debbie Beaver; brothers Cody Beaver, Logan Beaver, Andrew Beaver and wife Betty; grandfathers Frank Beaver, Donald Layton; aunts and uncles Beth Miller, Shane Miller, Bonnie Seneshale, Pierre Seneshale, cousins Shellena Beaver and son Alaric, Ivan Miller, Gabby Miller; uncles Donald Layton Jr, Ross Layton; Niece Izzabella; nephews Nate, Josh, and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandmothers Patricia Beaver and LuAnna Layton.

Cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life with Military Honors will be held at 2 pm, Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2350, 88 N 2nd East St, Green River, Wy.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com.