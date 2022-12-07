Avery Michael Lee (December 2, 1985 – December 4, 2022)

Avery Michael Lee, 37, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs for the past seven years and former resident of Laramie and Green River, Wyoming.

He was born December 2, 1985 in Woodward, Oklahoma; the son of Mark Alan Lee and Rebecca Ann Lee (Sawyer).

Avery attended schools in Green River, Wyoming, and was a 2003 graduate of Green River High School. He attended the University of Wyoming for three years.

He worked for Professional Security Consultants for six years as a security guard. Prior to that, he worked as a computer programmer specialist, and software engineer.

Avery loved spending time with his family and being a fabulous funcle and dog dad. He enjoyed role-play games, building models, playing with his nieces, cooking, and trying new recipes.

He was a loving person who was empathetic and just an overall kind human. He enjoyed debating with his family and of course always being “correct”.

Avery was known for his signature footwear style, always wearing Sambas since his high school soccer days.

Survivors include his parents Mark A. Lee of Green River, Wyoming; Rebecca A. Lee of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister, Erika Lee Koshar and husband Nathan of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother, Tracy Lee and wife Alyssa of Ogden, Utah; and paternal grandparents Gene Lee and wife Doris of Lakin, Kansas; maternal grandmother, Gail Sawyer; two nieces, Emelia Koshar; Endya Koshar; one uncle, Mitch Lee; two aunts, Barbara Hoppas; Deborah Blake and his fur baby Codex.

He is preceded in death by his aunt, Suzanne Sawyer-Burris; maternal grandfather Norman Sawyer and great-grandparents.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be conducted at 4 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Avery’s memory to the Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com