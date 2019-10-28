Avoid Scary Situations with Proper Medication Storage and Disposal

With Halloween quickly approaching, Southwest Counseling Service and Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition would like to remind everyone about the importance of safe storage of medications.

When kids confuse medications and candy, Halloween can go from fun to frightful.

To avoid Halloween fright, keep medications safely put up, out of sight, and out of reach of young children.

Here are some resources available to the community for FREE from Southwest Counseling Service; Sweetwater Prevention Coalition; the City of Rock Springs; and the City of Green River.

Medication Drop Boxes

Bring any unused or unwanted medication and drop them into the locked box. These help get unused medication out of the environment to prevent misuse.

Green River Police Department

375 W Flaming Gorge Way Green River, WY 82935

Rock Springs Police Department

221 C St Rock Springs, WY 82901

Southwest Counseling Service

2300 Foothill Blvd. Rock Springs, WY 82901

Deterra Drug Deactivation System

Deterra Drug Deactivation System is the most effective way to keep drugs out of our environment. It is a simple 3-step process that deactivates drugs and makes them unavailable for misuse. Each Deterra pouch contains a water-soluble inner pod that contains an activated carbon. Once the drugs are placed in the pouch, warm water is added which dissolves the inner pod releasing the activated carbon. Once the carbon is absorbed it will deactivate any organic medications, including opioids. Deterra works on pills, patches, and liquids.

If you would like to know more about the resources available or would like to get involved in the Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition, please contact: Dani Deters or Megan Weston at (307) 352-6677

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.