Awards from the Green River Chamber of Commerce Awards Luncheon

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Chamber of Commerce hosted an award luncheon to recognize organizations and individuals who contributed to the community over the last year.

The awards presented included Volunteer of the Year, Organization of the Year, Pacer Business Award, Breakthrough Business Award, Outstanding Business of the Year, and the Distinguished Citizen Award.

The Volunteer of the Year award went to Joe Olivas. He’s been in business development for a decade and started out with Sterling Construction in 2016. By 2022, Olivas joined Townley Engineering and Manufacturing as an Account Manager and expanded from Wyoming to Colorado, Utah, Idaho, and Nevada. In the last year, Olivas joined the consulting firm ISC as Director of Business Development. Olivas is an active member of the Chamber of Commerce and since 2024 has been a part of the Southwest Wyoming Manufacturing Partnership Executive Leadership Team. He currently serves as the leadership team’s board president after reaching a non-profit status.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The 2025 Organization of the Year award was given to Golden Hour Senior Center for their dedication, service, and lasting commitment to the Green River Community. They provide services like Smart Driver classes, Medicare counseling, and tax help and have partnered with Western Wyoming Community College, Southwest Counseling, and Castle Rock Hospital District to ensure the seniors can access valuable resources.

The 2025 Pacer Business Award was presented to Russ and Danielle Hemmert, the owners of Badass Brews. Badass Brews has made an impact in its two years of business with events like ‘Yoga and Beer’, their welcoming atmosphere, and their ability to pivot and grow while maintaining their owners’ values.

The Breakthrough Business Award for 2025 was received by Amber Kramer and her State Farm team. The business has supported the Sweetwater County School District No. 2’s students by hosting events, providing meals, and supplying funds for underfunded student lunch accounts. They’ve contributed to the community through events such as the Chamber’s Citywide Clean-Up, the Make-A-Wish/Love Local event, and TRN Media’s Easter Egg Hunt.

The Outstanding Business of the Year award was presented to Searle Brothers Construction. Projects that the company contributed to include the dog park for GRHS, the BMX racing track, nine holes of a golf course, and the Skyline Trail.

Last but not least, the Distinguished Citizen Award went to Bill Lewis. He is the founder of Riverside Nursery and promotes watercraft and fishing supply rentals. Lewis has been part of the Green River Greenbelt Task Force Board of Directors since 2021 and has spearheaded many projects that bring organizations such as Trout Unlimited and local construction teams to enhance local trails and natural landscapes.