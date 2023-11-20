Axel Mackinnon Honored as All-Conference Player

GREEN RIVER – The 3A Wyoming Football All-State and All-Conference awards have been announced, with Green River’s Axel Mackinnon receiving the only award for the Wolves this year.

Axel was voted on the 3A West All-Conference team for wide receiver and finished the year with 22 receptions for 324 yards and three touchdowns. Axel did a lot of damage in the return game as well with 24 kick returns for 537 yards and one touchdown

Mackinnon’s head coach, Blaine Christianson praised Mackinnon for his hard work this year.

“Proud of Axel and all of his hard work. True trail blazer for this program,” he said.

Congratulations to Axel on a great year and for being a great team leader!

