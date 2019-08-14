Back-to-School Information–SWCSD #1

It’s that time again.

Summer has flown by and classes are just about to resume.

Here is all of the information you need to get the kiddos right on track for back-to-school in Sweetwater County School District #1.

GENERAL INFORMATION

School Starts Monday, August 19, 2019.

Parents of students new to the District will need to provide a birth certificate or birth registration, immunization record, and previous school records.

Upon registering with the District, parents/legal guardians shall submit two proofs of residence (utility bill, rent, voter registration, etc.)

State law requires that any child entering kindergarten must have reached his or her fifth birthday on or before September 15, 2019 . Any child entering first grade must have reached his or her sixth birthday on or before September 15, 2019.

When a particular grade level in a K -6 building has reached designated capacity limits, students will be overflowed to another school determined by the District.

Bus schedules will be published prior to the opening of school. They will also be available on the District web page, www.sweetwater1.org.

Student health insurance will be made available through a private carrier.

School Start & End Times

Elementary Schools (Grades K-4)

Pilot Butte & Eastside Elem. (Grades 5-6)

Rock Springs Junior High (Grades 7-8)

Rock Springs High School (Grades 9 -12)

Desert School (Wamsutter: Grades K – 8)

Black Butte High School (Grades 9-12)

Farson – Eden (Grades K – 5)

Farson – Eden (Grades 6 – 12)

8:15 a.m. – 3:25 p.m.

8:15 a.m. – 3:25 p.m.

7:30 a.m. – 2:40 p.m.

7:30 a.m. – 2:40 p.m.

8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

7:30 a.m. – 2:40 p.m.

7:50 a.m. – 3:05 p.m.

7:50 a.m. – 3:58 p.m.

Open House Information

Wednedsay, August 14, 2019

Head Start 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Black Butte High School (Grades 9-12) 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 15, 2019

All K – 4 Elementary Schools 5:00 –6:00 p.m.

Desert School (Wamsutter: Grades K -8) 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Pilot Butte and Eastside Elementary (Grades 5-6) 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Farson-Eden School 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, August 16, 2019

Rock Springs Junior High 7th Grade 1:00 – 2:30 p.m.

Rock Springs Junior High 8th Grade 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Rock Springs High School 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Nutrition Services Information

Payment for meals can be arranged at registration, orientation, online, or the opening day of school.

Meal prices are the same as last school year, $3.30 for secondary lunch and $2.15 for secondary breakfast and $2.85 for elementary lunch and $1.55 for elementary breakfast.

Free and reduced meal applications are available in the Food Service Office at the Central Administration Building, online or the school offices.

Home Schooling

Any parent planning to teach their children at home need to contact the Office of Curriculum and Instruction (352-3400, extension 1225) for the necessary forms.

These forms must be filled out and returned before the beginning of the school year.

The mandatory reporting ages for children being taught at home are seven through sixteen (and/or through tenth grade).

Home schooling forms have already been mailed to parents who have previously taught their children at home.

Home school families and students are encouraged to attend regular classes to supplement homeschool education.

