Back to School Thoughts: “We Need Each Other!”

ROCK SPRINGS — A successful return to the classroom across Sweetwater County School District No. 1 this week has many employees of the district breathing a sigh of relief after five months of uncertainty due to COVID-19 impacts.

“During this last week we were reminded again and again of why we chose our professions in education,” Superintendent Kelly McGovern said. “Seeing the happy and smiling faces of all of our students with teachers truly warms the soul.”

McGovern noted that students were respectful of new protocols and procedures in every school, and thanked them for their respect of staff and vigilance in the district’s safety efforts and reopening plans.

“The simple truth remains: Teachers need their students, students need their teachers, and we need each other!” Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern

McGovern encourages everyone to take a step back and look at all the changes the school community has endured since ending in-classroom instruction back in March. As COVID-19 continues to transform education globally, McGovern said SCSD No. 1 is persevering to be on the leading edge of that change.

“Small steps still move us forward” and it’s going to take time for students, teachers, staff, administration, and parents to adjust to the new reality of teaching during a pandemic, she said.





Mistakes are Okay

McGovern said it’s all right to make mistakes as the district moves forward into a new world of education because each mistake brings the district closer as it learns to improve systems together.

Reform efforts have been made across the board from classrooms to cafeterias, transportation to custodial staff, and everything in between in an effort to do what is best for the kids, McGovern said.

Grace and patience with ourselves and others are critical for success. Kelly McGovern

She also asked parents to be conscientious of sending their children to school if they are showing any symptoms of the virus. Students awaiting results of a COVID-19 test should not come to school as it compromises the district’s ability to keep everyone safe.

Students are reminded to mask up, wash up, cover-up coughs and sneezes and back up to socially-acceptable distances while on campus.

“Let’s continue to be the cutting edge district conquering challenges and fearless of change” McGovern said. “Sweetwater #1 is a place for all of us. Together, we can do this!”