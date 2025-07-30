Bacterial Bloom Advisory Issued for Fontenelle Reservoir

FONTENELLE RESERVOIR — A bloom advisory has been issued for the Fontenelle Reservoir by the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality and the Wyoming Department of Health. The advisory was issued after observations and samples were taken from the reservoir’s east shore.

A harmful cyanobacteria bloom advisory is issued when toxin concentrations pose a risk to people in contact with the water in areas where blooms occur. The blooms also pose a risk to pets and other animals.

People recreating in areas where a bloom advisory is issued are encouraged not to:

