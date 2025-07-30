Bacterial Bloom Advisory Issued for Fontenelle Reservoir

FONTENELLE RESERVOIR — A bloom advisory has been issued for the Fontenelle Reservoir by the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality and the Wyoming Department of Health. The advisory was issued after observations and samples were taken from the reservoir’s east shore.
A harmful cyanobacteria bloom advisory is issued when toxin concentrations pose a risk to people in contact with the water in areas where blooms occur. The blooms also pose a risk to pets and other animals.
People recreating in areas where a bloom advisory is issued are encouraged not to:
Advertisement - Story continues below...
- Avoid contact with water in the vicinity of the bloom, especially in areas where cyanobacteria are dense and form scums.
- Do not ingest water from the bloom. Boiling, filtration and/or other treatments will not remove toxins.
- Rinse fish with clean water and eat only the fillet portion.
- Avoid water spray from the bloom.
- Do not allow pets or livestock to drink water near the bloom, eat bloom material, or lick fur after contact.
- If someone, a pet, or livestock comes into contact with a bloom, rinse off with clean water as soon as possible and contact a doctor or veterinarian.