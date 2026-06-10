Banks Receives Prestigious Award for Downtown Work

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency’s Executive Director recently received the Linda Hewitt Memorial Community and Economic Development award Thursday.

Chad Banks received the award during the Wyoming Association of Municipalities and Wyoming Economic Development Association Summer Convention. The award recognizes people who “demonstrate an exceptional track record in community and economic development,” according to Rock Springs Main Street.

Banks has led both Main Street and URA programs for more than a decade, with his initiatives reducing downtown vacancy rates, while bringing people to the area through events like Christmas in the Park. Under Banks’ leadership and support from the Main Street board and Rock Springs City Council, Rock Springs Main Street received the Great American Main Street Award in 2018, which was the first time a Wyoming community received the national honor.

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Other recognition the programs received under Banks include the 2016 WEDA Community Project of the Year and the 2020 Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office Medallion.