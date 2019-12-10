Barbara Ann Ross (June 20, 1949 – November 27, 2019)

OGDEN, UT — Barbara Ann Ross passed away on November 27, 2019. She was born on June 20, 1949 to Vernon and Idonna Barry in Pocatello, Idaho.

Barbara also had a brother, Robert Vernon Barry, of California.

In 1971, she met Lewis C. “Skip” Ross III in Pocatello, ID, and they married later on April 2, 1971 before moving to Rock Springs.

Barbara and Lewis had two children, Stephanie Ross-Bernatis, and Amber Ross-Clay. They had three grandchildren, Kale Clay, Hunter Clay, as well as Kanyon Ross.

She lived in Rock Springs for 30 years and worked at FMC as a Executive Secretary. When she retired from FMC. Barbara moved to Ogden, Utah.

Barbara really enjoyed crafting sewing and being with her family.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Vernon and Idonna Barry.

Cremation has already taken place in Ogden, UT.

