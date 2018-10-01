Barbara Elizabeth Boyce (August 26, 1941 – September 29, 2018)

PINEDALE — Barbara Elizabeth Boyce, 77, passed away September 29, 2018 at the Sublette Center in Pinedale, Wyoming after a very long battle with cancer.

Barbara was born August 26, 1941 in Sheridan, Arkansas to Mike and Dorothy Skorcz. She had three brothers, Frank, Edward, and Leo and three sisters, Margaret, Connie, and Kathy.

In 1947, at age 6, Barbara moved, with her family, to Farson, Wyoming. Here she eventually earned her GED and met the love of her life, Fred Boyce, in 1956.

After their courtship, Fred and Barbara were married in Pinedale, Wyoming on July 6, 1958. After marriage, they resided in Pinedale for the remainder of their lives.

Barbara was a butcher’s assistant for many years and she helped Fred run their business, B & B Repair. Barbara always said, “I am married to the nicest man in the world.”

Shortly after their marriage, they began to grow their family. They were the proud parents of Abby, Teresa, Nonie, and Fred Jr.

They managed to find time in their busy work schedules to take many family trips and enjoy many other family activities. Along with her busy family life Barbara also managed to serve her community in various ways.

She was a long-time member of the Pinedale Town Council, the Planning and Zoning Board, and the Airport Board.

Barbara enjoyed a wide variety of activities over the years, where she met many dear friends from all walks of life. Some of her favorite past times included watching her husband, children and grandchildren play softball/baseball, playing bingo as often as possible, playing cards, traveling, bowling, and 4-wheeling.

She enjoyed many other activities too numerous to list. Some of Barbara’s favorite foods included hamburgers, malts, pie (especially banana cream and coconut cream), and ice cream.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Fred, her daughters Abby and Teresa, her brothers Frank and Edward, and her sister Connie, and her parents.

She is survived by her children Nonie Johnson (Hal) of Wright, Wyoming and Fred Boyce, Jr. (Sheila) of Pinedale, Wyoming. She is also survived by her sisters Margaret Noble (Jim) of Pinedale, Wyoming and Kathy Brown (Kelly) of Rock Springs, Wyoming and her brother Leo Skorcz of Newport, North Carolina. Barbara has six grandchildren: Jesse Botkin (Christina), Jason Botkin (Amanda), Adam Johnson (Ellie), Cassandra Boyce, Mathew Boyce, and Michael Grant. She also has five great grandchildren.

Barbara will be laid to rest next to her husband, Fred. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 6, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Pinedale Cemetery.

After the service, the family will welcome friends at Rendezvous Pointe Senior Center to enjoy good company, memories, and Barbara’s favorite foods. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make your donations to Rendezvous Pointe.

A graveside service will take place on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the Pinedale Cemetery, 51 Fremont Lake Rd., Pinedale, Wyoming 82941