Barbara Gipson (June 29, 1943 – May 14, 2023)

Barbara Gipson, 79, passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023 at St. Marks hospital in Millcreek, Utah. She was a 30-year resident of Green River, Wyoming and former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born June 29, 1943 in Yerington, Nevada; the daughter of Frank Rippee and Barbara Mann.

Mrs. Gipson attended schools in Oklahoma and Nevada. She was a 1961 graduate of Yerington High School. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in English from University of Nevada, Reno.

She married Lonnie Gipson on June 21, 1969 in Yerington, Nevada.

Barbara worked for Sweetwater County School District No. 2 for 20 years and retired in 2011 as a Substitute Teacher. She worked in Nevada as an English Teacher early in her career. .

Mrs. Gipson was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and she taught Religious Education for many years.

She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren, music and dancing. Barbara was an avid reader and Troy Polamalu fan. She loved watching her Pittsburgh Steelers.

Survivors include her husband, Lonnie Gipson of Green River, Wyoming; one son, Anthony Gipson and wife Carolyn of Las Vegas, Nevada; two daughters, Bridget Ojera and husband Jacob of Englewood, Colorado, Chrissie Gipson of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two brothers, Patrick Rippee and wife Nicki of Pagosa Springs, Colorado, Michael “Mike” Rippee and wife Bonnie of Gardnerville, Nevada; seven grandchildren, Vaughn, Katina, William, Joselyn, Rachael, Blake and Liam, three great-grandchildren; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her Parents, one brother, Tom Rippee; two daughters, Paula Gipson, Michaelyn Gorrell; one nephew; Tyler and one sister-in-law, Sandy; paternal grandparents; maternal grandparents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A Rosary will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday May 31, 2023 at the church. Graveside services and interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

