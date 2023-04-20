Barbara Jean Fassio (March 6, 1948 – April 10, 2023)

Barbara Jean Fassio born on March 6, 1948, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Bruno and Pauline (Carone) Fassio.

She battled Alzheimer’s for two years and passed away on April 10, 2023, in Ewa Beach, Hawaii.

Barbara graduated from Granger High School in 1966 and the University of Utah in 1970, with a BA degree in history and geography. She worked as a seventh grade Social Studies teacher at East Junior High School, then moved on to be the head librarian at White Mountain Junior High School in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She served Sweetwater County School District No. 1 for 30 years.

Barbara was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi and Kappa Kappa Iota sorority while she lived in Rock Springs. She retired in 2–1, and moved to Mesquite, NV. During her time there, she worked at the Mesquite Public Library, served as a Weight Watcher Leader, and was a member of the La Virgin de Guadalupe Catholic Church.

She adopted her daughter, Marie, from the Philippines in 1986.

She had many hobbies and interests; among them were participating in her book club, reading her favorite book (which Lilies of the Field was her all-time favorite), watching the oldies on Turner Classic Movie channel, traveling and exercising. She also loved to cook, garden, and enjoyed dancing.

Barbara moved to Ewa Beach, Hawaii in 2013 to be close to her daughter, son-in-law, and her two grandsons. It gave her great joy to volunteer, as a staff assistant at her grandson’s school at Ewa Beach Elementary School. As well, she was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.

She is survived by her daughter Marie Robertson, son-in-law Joseph Robertson, and her grandson Sean and Brandon Robertson; her brother John Fassio and sister-in-law Phoebe Miller of Mesquite, Nevada; her Aunt Lucy Tibolla, numerous cousins, and close friends.

There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. on July 29 at Murray City Cemetery, Utah. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice in her memory.