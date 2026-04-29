Barbara Jeane Besso (October 17, 1943 – April 28, 2026)

Barbara Jeane Besso, a cherished resident of Rock Springs, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at the age of 82. Born on a beautiful Sunday in Holyoke, Colorado, Barbara was the treasured daughter of William Andrew and Vivian “Sue” Ehrlich.

In 1971, Barbara began a loving chapter of her life with Martin Besso, whom she married on December 3rd in Rock Springs. Their union was filled with adventures and memories until Martin’s passing, after which Barbara continued to cherish her family deeply.

Barbara is survived by her son, Jerry Snyder of Rock Springs, and her devoted daughter, Margie Allen and husband Keith, also of Rock Springs. Her legacy of love continues with her three grandchildren: Carissa Lye and husband Joey, Tye Allen and wife Maria, and Jon Allen and wife Megan; eight great-grandchildren, Tavyen Lye; Beckett Lye; Mel Isbell; Jordan Isbell; Tommy Isbell; Aubrey Allen; Keegan Allen; Wrenley Allen. She also leaves behind one niece, Carla Crawford, two nephews, Robert Andrew and Dwayne Andrew, as well as a large extended family of several cousins.

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Preceding her in death were her loving parents, her dear husband Martin, her brother Dan Andrew, a sister in infancy, Diana Andrew, her daughter Dawnlee Besso, and her grandson, Erik Allen. The family finds solace in knowing they are reunited once more.

Barbara devoted eight years of her life to her passion for graphic design with Western Wyoming Beverages, retiring in 2007. She was an active member and the state & district director of the National Barrel Horse Association. Her zest for life was evident in her wide array of interests, which included barrel racing, bowling, painting, hunting, fishing, gambling, traveling, gardening, cooking, playing cards, and spending time with her family.

In honoring her wishes, Barbara will be cremated, and there will be no services. Her family respectfully requests that donations in Barbara’s memory be made to the Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901, or to Rocky Mountain Home Health Care and Hospice, 175 Riverview Drive, Green River, Wyoming 82935.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to Rocky Mountain Home Health and Hospice, Sage View Care Center and Deer Trail for their dedication and outstanding care.

Barbara’s kindness, strength, and spirit will be missed by all who knew her. Condolences may be left for the family at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

May her memory be a source of comfort and may her soul rest in eternal peace.