Barbara K. Bullington (March 12, 1959 – June 24, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS– Barbara K. Bullington, 60, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Mission at Castle Rock, peacefully surrounded by her family following a lengthy illness.

She was born on March 12, 1959 in Kemmerer, Wyoming, the daughter of Merced Ralph Romero and Velma Borino.

Barbara attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1977 graduate of the Rock Springs High School.

She had many leadership accolades during her life. She was the Supervisor of Postal Operations at the Rock Springs, Riverton and Torrington Post Offices and was employed for a total of twenty-seven years. She was the interim Post Mistress in several locations around the state.

Barbara enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She was an avid reader, enjoyed going camping and the outdoors. She loved all children. Her dogs, Grizz and Skittles and cats, Sarah and Tiger Lilly had a very special part in her life.

Survivors include her mother Velma Romero; one daughter Traci A. Hager and husband Nathan of Rock Springs; one son Christopher Bullington and wife Kimberly of Riverton, Wyoming; one brother Stephen Romero and wife Lisa of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sisters, Christine Folks and husband Larry and Cindy Skaarland and husband Jeff all of Rock Springs, Wyoming; four grandchildren, Dalton, Addison, Jaiden and Tayler Hager; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father and several aunts and uncles.

Cremation will take place and services will be conducted at 1 pm Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Vase Funeral Chapels, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

The family of Barbara K. Bullington respectfully requests donations in her memory be made to Mission at Castle Rock Convalescent Center, 1445 Uinta Drive, Green River, Wyoming 82935 or Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.