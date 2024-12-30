Barbara Little (May 2, 1939 – December 27, 2024)

Barbara Little, 85, passed away surrounded by her family Friday, December 27, 2024 at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center. She was a resident of Green River, Wyoming and former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Barbara was born May 2, 1939 in Clay Center, Kansas; the daughter of Buster Edward Koerner and Maxine Hazel Koener.

She attended schools in Medicine Lodge, Kansas and was a 1957 graduate of Haskell High School; Haskell, Texas. She received her nursing degree from Galen University in Wichita, Kansas.

Barbara married Billy Joe Styles February 16, 1957 in Haskell County, Texas; he preceded her in death.

She married William James Little June 7, 1967 in Medicine Lodge, Kansas; he preceded her in death.

Barbara was a member of First Christian Church in Rock Springs.

She enjoyed spending time with her family; plants; games; reading her bible and mysteries and doing puzzles.

She worked at the VA Hospital for 10 years in Wichita, Kansas and retired in 1972.

Survivors include four sons, William Styles of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Samuel Styles and his wife Mary of Windsor, Colorado; Ross Little and wife Lisa of Green River, Wyoming; Russell Little of Wichita, Kansas; one brother, John Koerner of Houston, Texas; one sister, Bonnie Dubbs and husband Larry of Medicine Lodge, Kansas; ten grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Buster Edward Koerner and wife Maxine; her first husband Billy Joe Styles; her second husband, William James Little; one daughter Sabrina Styles; one daughter-in-law, Jeanette Styles.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Barbara’s memory to Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen, 644 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.