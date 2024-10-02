Barbara Montoya (March 17, 1924 – September 28, 2024)

Barbara Montoya, 100, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away at 2:20 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2024 at Sage View Care Center.

She was born in Arroyo Seco, New Mexico March 17, 1924. The daughter of the late Ambrocio Gonzales and Sophia Duran Gonzales.

She loved spending time with her family; going to Bingo; going to the park with her sister, Corina and listening to music.

Survivors include one son, Ray Montoya of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter in law, Lydia Montoya of Green River, Wyoming; three grandsons, Mike Montoya and wife Melissa from Rock Springs, Wyoming; Ronnie Montoya and wife Melissa from Salt Lake City, Utah; Chris Montoya and wife Rosa from Lubbock, Texas; one granddaughter, Carrie Halter and husband David of Rock Springs, Wyoming; eight great-grandchildren, Rilee Rodgers; Vincent Montoya; Jordan Montoya; Josh Montoya and wife Vianey; Jennifer Petties; Samantha Arroyes; Ashley Ortiz and Brenton Halter. She had 18 great-great-grandchildren and several cousins; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ambrocio and Sophia Gonzalez; one son; Cornelio Eloyd Montoya Jr.; three brothers, Repito Gonzales; Max Gonzales; Nassario Gonzales; five sisters, Soledad Martinez; Corina Fernandez; Evilia Pacheco; Loque Valencia and Moyia Martinez.

A visitation will be conducted at 5-7 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2024 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will follow.

A celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.

