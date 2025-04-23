Barbara Sowada Published ‘Healing the Fragmented U.S. Healthcare System’

ROCK SPRINGS — Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s longtime board member and the current President Barbara Sowada published her second book “Healing the Fragmented U.S. Healthcare System.”

Sowada challenges the current state of healthcare in the United States and argues for overarching reforms that would lead to a universal healthcare coverage throughout the country. The book highlights the issues the current American healthcare system faces including high costs, poor health outcomes, excessive health inequalities, and a lack of trust.

The book highlights issues by using the system’s thinking principles, the same principles that are used to improve efficiency, quality, and safety of care, and suggests that the system needs to transform itself holistically.

University of Wyoming’s Clinical Assistant Professor Samantha Reed commented on the book to MHSC, “Dr. Sowada delivers a powerful call to examine the mental models that influence our nation’s creation and consumption of healthcare with a compelling mandate to consider our common humanity for system redesign that supports the wellbeing of all.”