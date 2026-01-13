Barlow Announces Campaign Leadership for Governor Bid

GILLETTE — Longtime Campbell County legislator Eric Barlow recently announced the leadership team assisting him in his campaign to be Wyoming’s next governor.

Barlow announced his statewide campaign leadership team Monday, which is led by Diana Enzi and Tony Ross.

“These folks aren’t professional politicians—they’re neighbors and friends who care about Wyoming and want to help keep our state strong,” Barlow said. “Their leadership will help guide this campaign the same way Wyoming people make decisions every day: by listening first, understanding the needs of our communities, and working together to get things done.”

The members of his team include Sweetwater County residents Fred and Susie von Ahrens, Bruce and Carla Pivic, and Becky Constantino.

Barlow joins Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Deganfelder and Brent Bien in seeking the Republican nomination in August. Barlow has served in the Wyoming Legislature since 2013, serving in House District 3 from 2013 to 2022 and serving in Senate District 23 since 2023. He was Speaker of the House from 2021 to 2022 and was the House Majority Floor Leader from 2019 to 2020.

Barlow has a doctorate of veterinary medicine degree from Colorado State University and works as a rancher and veterinarian.