Barrasso Names Rock Springs Native as Chief of Staff

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo) named longtime policy advisor and Wyoming native Brad Bunning as his chief of staff Friday.

Bunning will take the reins from Barrasso’s former chief of staff and Laramie native Dan Kunsman. Barrasso recently named Kunsman staff director for the Office of the Senate Republican Whip.

Barrasso praised Bunning’s experience to lead staff and serve the people of Wyoming well.

“Brad has been with me from day one. He’s spent his entire career helping people across Wyoming and beyond,” Barrasso said. “Brad’s extensive policy experience and deep knowledge of our state make him an outstanding choice to lead my office as chief of staff.”

Bunning grew up in Rock Springs and has served in the U.S. Senate for more than 20 years. His career started in 2001 with an internship for Sen. Craig Thomas (R-Wyo.). He quickly rose through the ranks serving in a variety of roles including as systems administrator, telecom policy aide, legislative assistant, senior policy advisor and senior professional staff member at the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

Bunning was instrumental in shaping nuclear fuel policy and reviving uranium production in Wyoming and across America. He also led the effort to introduce and pass legislation prohibiting Russian uranium imports and securing the future of American nuclear fuel production.