Barringer Leaving Green River, Appointed Montana Office of Public Instruction Deputy Superintendent

GREEN RIVER — Outgoing Superintendent Craig Barringer is leaving Green River and attended his last school board meeting June 10.

Barringer said he initially planned to retire and take time off after serving five years as the superintendent for SCSD No. 2. His plans changed and he will now move to Helena, Montana to serve in the deputy superintendent for the Montana Office of Public Instruction. In that role, he will serve directly under Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Susie Hedalen.

Barringer is a native of Darby, Montana and spent most of his career in the Treasure State. He received his master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Montana. Barringer said he got into the education field while he was in college, where he had initially gone to wrestle. His 39-year career saw him as an educator for the first 12 years, a principal for 13 years, and a superintendent for the past 14 years. He came to Green River after hearing about the district through a principal in a neighboring community and the good reputation Green River had.

