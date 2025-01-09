Barringer to Retire as SCSD No. 2 Superintendent Later this Year

GREEN RIVER — After coming to Sweetwater County School District No. 2 in 2020, Craig Barringer is retiring from his position as superintendent.

Barringer will be retiring at the end of his contract, which is June 30, 2025. He announced his plans to district staff Wednesday afternoon.

“I am truly grateful to have the opportunity to work with such a wonderful group of people,” Barringer said. “This district is a great place to end my career.”

In an email to SweetwaterNOW, Barringer said he came to Green River after 34 years in education, and he believed he could give SCSD No. 2 five years as superintendent.

“When I interviewed in Green River in February of 2020 I shared that I thought I could provide five good years of service, which I hope in six months when I leave I can say the same thing,” Barringer said. “I was a classroom teacher for 12 years, a principal for 13 years, and will complete my 14th year as a superintendent.”

In a letter addressed to the Board of Trustees, Barringer said it has been a wonderful privilege being able to work in SCSD No. 2.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to work in this district. After 39 years in education, beginning in a third-grade classroom in 1986, I am fortunate to have concluded my career in such an outstanding district as Sweetwater County School District No. 2,” he wrote. “I am particularly proud to have had the opportunity to work with some great people, who help creat our next generation of citizens.”

He said he is thankful to all the students, staff, parents and community members who have made his career so rewarding.

“The dedication and hard work of our teachers, support staff, and administrators have consistently inspired me. I am also indebted to the many talented students who have enriched my journey. I appreciate the mentorship and support I have received from colleagues throughout my career, and I am appreciative for the opportunities to learn and grow alongside them,” Barringer said.

He thanked the Board of Trustees for their support and commitment to providing the SCSD No. 2 students with the best possible education.

“I am confident that Sweetwater County School District No. 2 will continue to thrive as long as decision-making remains focused on student success at the local level,” Barringer said.

Barringer will make his official announcement of his retirement at the Jan. 14 board meeting. Following the meeting, the board will begin the process of filing this position for the 2025-26 school year.