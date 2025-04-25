Barry Leigh Schunk (February 23, 1953 – April 18th, 2025)

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Barry Leigh Schunk, a beloved father, grandfather, brother-in-law, friend, and dedicated community member, who passed away on Friday, April 18, 2025, at the age of 72 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, He was a 40-year resident of Rock Springs, and former resident of Green River and Toms River, New Jersey.

He was born February 23, 1953, in Toms River, New Jersey; the son of Robert Schunk and Viola Lorraine Roe.

Barry’s journey through life was marked by a rich tapestry of experiences and relationships. A proud graduate of Toms River High School in 1971, Barry furthered his education at Western Wyoming Community College. He served honorably in the United States Air Force, exemplifying his commitment to service and country.

He married Lisa Garcia April 27, 2001 in Rock Springs.

His professional life was devoted to his work at Baker Hughes as an engineer, a career he pursued passionately for 12 years before retiring in 2015. In addition to his engineering career, Barry dedicated many years to serving with distinction in the Green River Fire Department.

Barry had a zest for life that was evident in his wide array of interests. He enjoyed gardening, participating in dart leagues, and was known for his love of Shih Tzus and singing karaoke with his wife. Barry cherished taking rides with his dogs and treasured spending time with his grandchildren, whom he adored.

Survivors include his wife Lisa Schunk of Rock Springs; one son, Brad Schunk and wife Jamie of Denver; two step-daughters Elena Monteleone of Casper and Elizabeth Monteleone of Rock Springs; nine grandchildren, Kennedy Jones, Max Jones, Harper Jones, William Seger, Excalibur Stephens, Maia Clark, Silace Ridenour, Jaston Monteleone; three brothers-in-law, Dennis Garcia of Rock Springs, William Garcia of Gillette, Michael Garcia and wife Rachel of Seattle; three sisters-in-law Marie Howells and husband Lyle of Rock Springs, Laura Howells of Wisconsin, and Diane Schunk of Toms River, New Jersey; along with several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Viola Lorraine Schunk; one daughter, Jennifer Jones; one brother, Bruce Schunk; two sisters-in-law, Tonya Garcia and Carrie Montoya; two brothers-in-law, Brain Howells and Frank Montoya.

Cremation will take place. A celebration of life will be conducted at a later date,

Barry’s legacy lives on through the loving memories and lasting impact he leaves with his family and friends.

