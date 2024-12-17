Barry William Tippy (May 17, 1964 – December 16, 2024)

Barry William Tippy, 60, passed away Monday, December 16, 2024 at his home surrounded by his family in Green River, Wyoming after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. He was a 27 year resident of Green River.

He was born May 17, 1964 in Carbondale, Illinois; the son of James William Tippy and Moira Glacken Tippy.

Barry lived a life filled with devotion to family, community, and service.

His early years were shaped in New Jersey, where he attended Cherry Hill East High School, graduating in 1982. Barry’s journey of service began in the United States Air Force. During his distinguished military career, Barry attended basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas and served as Security Police stationed in Turkey and Japan. He also served at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, eventually being honorably discharged from FE Warren Air Force Base. His service to his country seamlessly transitioned to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, where he dedicated 23 years, culminating in his role as Trooper 3 and K-9 Coordinator, retiring in 2021.

Barry’s passion for life extended beyond his professional commitments. He was the proud co-owner of Red White Buffalo for five years. Before this endeavor, he demonstrated his commitment to duty as a Petroleum Transfer Engineer at a BP Station in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. True to his resourceful nature, Barry wore many hats with pride and cherished every experience.

Adventurous, relatable, and charming, Barry embraced life’s array of activities. He cherished traveling, embarking on nature’s trails, and indulging in the arts of cooking, gardening, and swimming. Enthusiastic about fitness and staying active, Barry enthusiastically combined his love for exercise with storytelling, offering hours of captivating histories and tales to friends and family alike. Barry’s unique collection of historical memorabilia testified to his passion for history, with each item holding a treasured story. As a remarkable K-9 officer, Barry’s bond with dogs exemplified his talents for discipline and deep connection to his furry companions.

A devoted family man, Barry found boundless joy and companionship in his wife, Bonnie Tippy, the love of his life, who resides in Green River, Wyoming. Together, they built a home filled with love and laughter, raising sons Cody of Laramie, and Aaron, Tanner, Rowdy of Green River, alongside daughters Shelby and Ivory “Bug,” both of Green River as well as three grandchildren, Camryn, Colton, Everest. Barry’s legacy of love and life lessons also lives on through his parents, James and Moira Tippy of Spokane, Washington, his sister Laura Tippy of Montrose, Colorado, and many other family members, including his mother-in-law Debra Schasteen and her husband Orrill Briggs, his niece Hannah Tippy, as well as a host of cousins.

Barry was preceded in death by his beloved maternal and paternal grandparents, as well as several aunts and uncles who have gone before him. Barry’s enduring dedication to both his family and his duty left an indelible impact on all who crossed his path, in both his storied careers and in everyday life moments. His presence in the lives of those he touched will be profoundly missed.

Military honors and celebration of life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, December 23, 2024, at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call one hour before services.

The family respectfully requests donation’s in Barry’s memory be made to, Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences can be shared at www.vasefuneralhomes.com, ensuring his memory is eternally cherished by those who loved and admired him.

May Barry rest in peace, and may his tales inspire from beyond, continuing the joy and warmth he brought to the world.