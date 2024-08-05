Bart Lee DuPape (February 14, 1956 – August 4, 2024)

Bart Lee DuPape, 68, passed away at his home with his family by his side on Sunday, August 4, 2024 in Green River, Wyoming.

He was born on February 14, 1956, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Robert E DuPape and Emma Fern (Welsh).

Bart graduated from Rock Springs High School and graduated with the class of 1974.

He married the love of his life Tammie Sue Eicholz in Atlantic City, Wyoming on July 25, 1998.

Bart worked as a water treatment operator for CINER for 40 years until his retirement in 2019.

He enjoyed spending his free time outdoors, camping, fishing, hunting, and hanging out at his cabin. He was also fond of painting and woodworking.

Survivors include his wife Tammie Sue DuPape of Green River, WY; stepsons Trevor Kirkwood of Green River, Justin Kirkwood of Pheonix, AZ; daughter Tye DuPape of Green River; step daughter Heather Cole of Elizabethtown, KY; brothers Dennis DuPape , Robin DuPape, Cory DuPape, all of Rock Springs, WY; sister Judy Ice, of Pheonix, AZ; grandchildren Caleb Dillon, Bailey Dillon, Pepper Koonce, Braiden Cole, Brian Cole, Kaylynn Cole, Avery Kirkwood, Lincoln Kirkwood, Shayanne Kirkwood, Naomi Kirkwood; 5 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Emma DuPape.

Cremation will take place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.