Bart Ray Brangham (May 26, 1970 – January 28, 2025)

Bart Ray Brangham, 54, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on January 28, 2025.

Bart was born May 26, 1970 in Rock Springs to Oliver Pat and Verion Lee Bartlett Brangham.

He married the love of his life, Seana Ruth Brangham, in Green River on December 14, 2012.

Bart was an outdoorsman. He loved hunting and fishing and spending time in the outdoors with his beloved family and friends. His other loves included Wyoming Cowboys Football and his favorite, the Dallas Cowboys.

Bart loved his wife Seana more than life itself. They loved going on rides together and just being in each other’s presence. He loved his family and friends with all his heart and they, in turn, will miss him terribly, especially his quippy sense of humor.

He is survived by his dear wife, Seana; sons, Trevor Brangham and Butch Brangham; step-sons, Allen Hardinger and Derrick Hardinger; step-daughter, Erin (Erik) Peterson; parents, Oliver and Verion Brangham; siblings, Roni Dale, Kim Brangham, Matt Brangham, and his twin Brett Brangham; and six grandchildren.

A celebration of Bart’s life will take place at a later date in Green River. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price and Huntington where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories of Bart online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.