Bartlett Lands With Black Hills State University

Green River High School senior Kyler Bartlett will be wearing a similar shade of green next season when he straps up for his first college football game.

On Wednesday afternoon, Bartlett committed to continue his football career at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota. He follows in his father and step brother’s footsteps as the next collegiate athlete in the family.

“Football has always been a big part of my life,” Bartlett said. “I’m excited to meet new teammates and form a new brotherhood.”

Bartlett began playing football when he was in the fourth grade, however he didn’t play up until his freshmen year at GRHS. Over the course of four years with the Wolves, he developed into a well rounded offensive lineman.

After wrapping up a solid junior year he realized that he had the potential to play at the next level if he wanted to. He initially reached out to coaches on Twitter and sent his film to them. Before he knew it, opportunities started pouring in.

With over eight schools offering scholarships for Bartlett to join their respective squads, BHSU stood out and ultimately landed the talented senior. BHSU’s defensive line coach Brenden Hopkins, who is from Green River, had been in contact with GRHS coaches and played a role in his recruitment.

After a few visits to BHSU, Bartlett knew it was the right place for him.

“I just felt like I had a very good chance of accomplishing what I want to be,” Bartlett said.

He will play offensive guard, the same position he played in high school. Footwork, flexibility and getting off the ball are just a few things he hopes to work on heading into his freshmen year at BHSU.

Among his favorite memories with the Wolves are during his freshmen year when his team beat the Cody Broncs on a late fumble he forced for a scoop and score to take the lead and win the game in the fourth quarter. He also said Beating Jackson on senior night this past season was a memory he would never forget.

Bartlett said he owed a big thank you to his parents, friends, coaches and teachers who helped him on his journey.

He plans to study history education with plans to be a high school history teacher and a coach.