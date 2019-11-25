Barton Dale Ellison (September 12, 1947 – November 3, 2019)

GREEN RIVER– Barton Dale Ellison, 72, of Green River passed away November 3, 2019 at his home.

He was born September 12, 1947 in Basin, WY, the son of Kenneth ValeJo Ellison and Mary Mills Ellison Twomeg.

Bart attended school in Basin, WY. He also attended WWCC and University of Wyoming. He was employed in various jobs but he loved being a substitute teacher.

He enjoyed watching sports on TV and watching the grandkids and great-grandkids play sports. He also loved rodeoing, riding bulls and bareback horses.

Bart was a member of PRCA for over 25 years.

Survivors include his wife of 32 years Linda Kolar Ellison of Green River; stepsons Kelly (Holly) Moffitt of Green River, Lonnie (Towaine) Moffitt of Cheyenne, WY; 4 grandsons Josh & Jamie Moffitt of Green River, Austin Moffitt of Green River, Ashton Keelin of Rock Springs, Kaylan of Cheyenne; 2 granddaughters Kelsey Moffitt of Green River, Devano of Cheyenne; 3 great-grandsons Uriah, Brighten, Dossan and 2 great-granddaughters Adi and Makgnleigh all of Green River; 4 brothers Kenney & Denise Ellison of Burlington, WY, Dick Twomeg of Rock Springs, Doug Ellison of CO, and Steve Ellison of Montana; one sister Kelly & John Twomeg Franco of Las Vegas, NV; 2 sister-in-laws Kay & Lenord Ortega of Utah, Terry & Pat Sanchez of Green River; many nieces and nephews.

Bart was preceded in death by parents, 2 sisters Diania & Linda Ellison, 2 brothers Bret & Pete Ellison, grandparents, several aunts and uncles.

No services will be held. Following cremation, he will be buried with his Mom in Basin, WY.

