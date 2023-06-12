Battle of the Badges Blood Drive Starts Tuesday

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive will start Tuesday in Rock Springs. Community members are asked to donate blood in support of our local law enforcement agencies.

Nonprofit blood services provider Vitalant is asking all eligible donors to donate blood and meet a critical need for patients. More blood donors are especially needed in June to prevent a summer shortage. You can help by signing up to donate at the Sweetwater County Battle of the Badges blood drive and support your team.

Last year the 911 Dispatch Team won bragging rights by bringing in the most donors. Who will win this year? All donors will receive a Battle of the Badges Shirt, while supplies last, and automatically be entered to win door prizes.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Tuesday, June 13

Rock Springs at Bunning Freight Station

603 South Main, Rock Springs, WY

Noon-6 p.m.



Wednesday, June 14

Green River at Green River Recreation Center

1775 Hitching Post Dr. Green River, WY

Noon-6 p.m.

As a special thank you, all who come to donate with Vitalant in June will be automatically entered into the Vitalant Nationwide “Big $10K Giveaway” to win one of two, $10,000 prepaid gift cards, redeemable by email.

To make an appointment visit https://vitalant.org/rsgrbattle or call 877-25-VITAL.