Battling the Blaze: Roosevelt Fire Nears 50,000 Acres, only 25% contained

Jackson Wyoming – The Roosevelt fire has burned nearly 50,000 acres of land near Bonderant Wyoming, 20 homes, and forced nearly 500 people to evacuate despite the efforts of the 813 firefighters assigned to fight the blaze. This is due in part to high winds, a low relative humidity, and cold temperatures, all of which have hampered efforts to contain the fire, which is currently at 25% containment.

An evacuation center has been set up by the American Red Cross at the LDS Church in Pinedale, to help people who have been affected by the evacuation order. However, the station may not be available to some people due to road closures caused by the fire. To remedy the problem a second center has been set up at the Montessori School of the Tetons and is also managed by the American Red Cross.

Unfortunately, it is still too dangerous for those who live in evacuation zones to be allowed to return to their homes until Incident Management is able to survey the area.

If anyone displaced by the fire is in need of assistance please email rooseveltfireaid@gmail.com for assistance, and more information about the fire can be found at the Sublette County Emergency Management Facebook page, https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6212/, and www.wyoroad.info. A fire information line has also been set up by Incident Management and can be reached by calling 844-692-5341.

Sublette County also wishes to remind residents that there is a fire ban in effect across the county and several surrounding counties.