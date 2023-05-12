BBHS Student Named Western’s Dual Enrollment Student of the Year

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College’s (Western) Outreach Department is excited to announce their Dual Student of the Year, Black Butte High School Senior, Skylynn Harmon. Harmon is graduating from high school with 48 college credits from Western.

“Highlighting and celebrating the accomplishments of a high school student who has committed the time and energy to complete 48 credits hours is quite an honor. Ms. Harmon got a jump-start on her college education while attending Black Butte High School.” said Kim Dale, Western Wyoming Community College president. “Her dedication this early in her educational pathway is truly an indication of how successful she will be,” Dale stated.

“Hard work does pay off, even when it does feel like it in the moment,” Harmon said.

The goal of Western’s College Now program is to provide high school students with a head-start, and better prepare them to transition to college or the workplace after high school. Dual credit programs (also known as dual enrollment or concurrent enrollment) that allow students to earn college and high school credits while still in high school increase the likelihood students will not only graduate high school but attend college to earn a postsecondary degree or certificate.

Students can explore degree programs prior to enrolling as a full-time college student and still have the structural support of their high school. Sweetwater BOCES is an instrumental partner when it comes to Western’s College Now program as they pay tuition for dual students in Sweetwater County.

“Western has a strong commitment to our partners. Mutually beneficial partnerships are key, and we’re extremely grateful for the collaboration and opportunity to work with the Sweetwater BOCES as we continue to expand student access to dual enrollment offerings,” Amy Murphy, Dean of Outreach and Workforce Development said.

After graduation, Harmon wants to continue her education at Western by studying business.

To learn more about the Dual and Concurrent opportunities at Western, click here.