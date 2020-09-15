Bear Found and Captured near Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — It has been confirmed that a bear was seen west of Rock Springs and officials captured the bear this afternoon.

According to information from Rock Springs Animal Control, the department was notified of a bear cub being spotted at Clearview Acres around noon, on Tuesday, September 15. Clearview Acres is west of Rock Springs along the base of White Mountain.

One of our team was at the scene and saw local agencies working together to tranquilize the bear and put it into a bear trap. The bear will be relocated.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Agencies on the scene were the Rock Springs Police Department, Rock Springs Animal Control, Wyoming Game and Fish Department and the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Department.

This is a developing story and we’ll share more information as we obtain it.