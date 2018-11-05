Beau Damori (October 16, 1982 – October 31, 2018)

Beau Damori was born on October 16, 1982 in Powell, Wyoming to Michael Damori and Tammy Andrae Damori.

He grew up in Rock Springs, WY where he was a 2001 Rock Springs High School graduate. He also attended Computer Technical College in Ogden, Utah.

In 2007 Beau relocated to Gillette and married Cherise on August 8, 2008 at Camplex Park.

Beau lived fearlessly and fully. He enjoyed racing motocross, camping, fishing with his boys, building computers, 3D printing, RC planes, quadcopters and all things guns.

There was never a dull moment when Beau was in the room.

Beau is survived by his wife Cherise; two sons Zachary and Brandon of Gillette, WY; stepson Isaiah Green of Gillette, WY; mother Tammy Damori of Sheridan, WY; father Michael Damori (Donna) of Casper, WY; one brother Kyle Damori (Kasey) of Rock Springs, WY; grandparents James and Virginia Damori and Larry and Kay Andrae of Powell, WY; in-laws Robert and Terry Minor; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Beau was preceded in death by his great-grandparents Antonia and Paul Sr. Rodriguez.

A Celebration of Life will be held on November 8th at 2:00pm in the WPA building at Camplex Park in Gillette, WY.

In lieu of flowers, an educational fund has been established for Zachary and Brandon at First Interstate Bank in Gillette.