Becky Boes (March 3, 1952 – January 12, 2024)

Becky Boes, 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, January 12, 2024 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. She was a resident of Green River, Wyoming for the past three years and former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. She died following a lengthy illness.

She was born March 3, 1952 in Washington, Indiana; the daughter of Ralph Mac Eagle and Lois Evelyn Ginet.

Ms. Boes attended schools in Washington, Indiana and was a 1970 graduate of Washington High School.

She worked for Questar Gas Management for over forty years and she retired March 3, 2016 as Senior Utility Technician.

Her interests included making jewelry; being an avid reader and her most favorite of all was spending time with her son’s and family.

Survivors include her two sons, David Boes and wife Stephanie of Green River, Wyoming; Donald Boes of Tallahatchie, Mississippi; one sister, Linda Brown of Fort Wayne, Indiana; four grandchildren, Krystena Boes; KayLynn Boes; Ayla Boes; Ava Boes; four step grandchildren, Esperanza DuPree and wife Sativa; Kyonee Arellano; Kadyn Sonneman; Courtney Sonneman; several cousins; and nephew W. Scott Brown.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Charles and Anna Eagle; Anna Donaldson and husband John; maternal grandparents, Frank and Sarah Ginet; parents; one brother-in-law, Wendel Steven Brown and one nephew, Christopher Brown.

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.