Becky Lee Mullens Costantino (January 21, 1951 - July 27, 2026).

Becky Lee Mullens Costantino, 75, of Rock Springs, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer in Salt Lake City on July 27, 2026.

Born on January 21, 1951, in Rock Springs, Becky was the daughter of Jack Mullens and Sylvia Bergant Mullens. She attended schools in Superior and Rock Springs and was a Rock Springs High School graduate with the class of 1969.

Above all, Becky was devoted to her family. She married the love of her life, John Rocco Costantino on November 16, 1974. After a lifetime together, he passed away just two months before she did.

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Ten years after they married, they welcomed their only son, Jack Costantino. Becky was a proud mother to Jack and their family was incredibly close until the very end. Whether they were traveling to Wyoming games or spending time at the family ranch, they were always enjoying time together, as well as delicious food and drinks.

Becky worked for the City of Rock Springs for more than 30 years in both the finance department and in the mayor’s office. Her beautiful smile and loving spirit brought joy to everyone she encountered. She loved being able to help the people of Rock Springs.

Becky’s greatest joy came from her countless friends. She loved everyone she met and was an active member of many community organizations including PEO. She enjoyed golfing and playing games with her friends. Throughout their lives together, Rocco and Becky traveled the world.

Becky would light up the room with her infectious style. She lived a life defined by kindness.

She is survived by her son, Jack Costantino and husband Weston Lamb-Costantino; sister, Mary Ann Layos and husband Bob; her brothers-in-law Paul Costantino and Alan Tominc; three nieces, Tiffany Luke and husband Ed, Natalie Force and husband Tony, Tina Saxowsky and husband Marc; one nephew Tracy Tominc and wife Heather; and grand-pup Echo. And many extended family members, friends, neighbors, and all those whose lives she touched.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Sylvia Mullens; husband, John Rocco Costantino; and brothers George Mullens and Jack Edward Mullens.

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be held jointly for Becky and Rocco at a later date.

The family respectfully requests privacy during this time of loss as they grieve.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Becky’s memory to the Memorial Hospital Foundation; 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs, WY 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.