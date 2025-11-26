Becky Sue Riddle (December 21, 1948 – November 23, 2025)

Becky Sue Riddle, 76, of Rock Springs passed away at her home, November 23, 2025 from complications related to COPD.

She was born December 21, 1948 in Redding, California. Shortly after birth, she moved to Rock Springs with her mother, Mary Ellen, where she would live out the rest of her life surrounded by a large loving family including the man that helped raise her, Richard “Dick” Morris.

She attended schools in Rock Springs, graduating with the class of 1967. She then went on to cosmetology school where she earned her license. She had many other jobs over time including a phone operator, a waitress at the A&W-where she met the love of her life, Payless Shoes, but most important of all her jobs, was being able to stay home and raise her family.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

On February 9, 1974, she married the love of her life Ronald R. Riddle. They shared many wonderful years together until his passing August 31, 2010.

Over the years, she found joy in activities such as, square dancing, being a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 151, family game nights, making silk floral arrangements, traveling including many trips to the casino where laughter and happiness echoed, and she was an avid Elvis collector.

Becky leaves behind a legacy of love and warmth. She is survived by her devoted daughter Leslie Whittaker, and husband Bill of Rock Springs; sister, Janet Gandolfo and husband Dennis of Redding, California. She was a proud grandmother to Richard Cantrell and wife Brandy; Shane Cantrell and wife Shyanne; Sierra Whittaker and partner Kinden Townsend; and Cassie Whittaker and partner Kaden Poll. Becky was also blessed with seven great-grandchildren; Roxanne, Brayden, Walela, Sophia, Selena, Liam, and Beckett, along with several dear cousins.

Becky was preceded in death by her loving parents “Dick” and Mary Ellen; her husband, Ronald; a cherished daughter, Lorie Cantrell; mother and father-in-law, Ruby and Kenneth Riddle; sister-in-law, Loretta Schlup, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and cherished friends.

Funeral services to honor and celebrate Becky’s life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will follow at Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery, where Becky will be laid to rest beside her beloved Ron.

Becky’s spirit touched the lives of all who knew her, and her kindness, laughter, and love will forever be remembered.

For those who wish to share condolences, memories, or send flowers, please visit the condolence page at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

May her soul rest in eternal peace.