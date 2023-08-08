Weather Story

Temperatures continue to be 10 to 20 degrees below normal today. Showers and thunderstorms continue to move west to east through the state this morning. Periodic showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day. A few storms may produce strong gusty winds, small hail, and heavy downpours.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Cloudy through mid morning, then becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west northwest 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Monday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.