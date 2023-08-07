Becoming Partly Sunny With a High Near 74

Weather Story

Below-normal temperatures remain for the start of the week. Daily showers and thunderstorms are expected mainly developing during the afternoon. A pattern shift looks to come by midweek, with temperatures returning to near normal and becoming drier for the 2nd half of the week.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight

Increasing clouds, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday

Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 45. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Windy.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy.

Saturday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.