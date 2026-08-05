Believe in Wyoming. That’s what we’re asking every Republican voter to do in the 2026 primary election, now through August 18th. This is the most important primary election in the last 50 years. Wyoming needs real solutions for Wyoming issues.

Vote for candidates who believe in Wyoming and that our best days are still ahead. We have endorsed candidates who believe in funding schools, hospitals, police, fire, EMS, the University of Wyoming, and economic development. Wyoming has always lived within its means. We support candidates who want property tax reform, but not by gutting funding to cities and towns.

Our voter guide is available here. For Sweetwater County, we are endorsing Eric Barlow (Governor), Robert Short (Secretary of State), Steve Harshman (Superintendent of Public Instruction), Kenneth D Roberts (State Representative 18), James Wamsley (State Representative 48), and Tony Niemiec (State Representative 60).

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Wyoming was built by people who believed in bright futures. We built roads and libraries. We built a school system where every child has had access to a quality education regardless of whether they are in the city or in a tiny community in the county.

We take care of each other because we know how long the road can be from Casper to Riverton, from Gillette to Torrington, from Rock Springs to Evanston. We know that communities should have doctors and hospitals here in Wyoming, rather than having to travel to Utah, Montana, South Dakota, or Colorado for medical care.

This election is about selecting Republican candidates who believe in Wyoming first. Their loyalty is to the Constitution of the United States and Wyoming, and they do what’s right for you and your community while respecting the Constitution.

We don’t need out-of-state influencers telling us what is important. Please vote out the Freedom Caucus and their allies on August 18th. For information on absentee voting and voter registration, please visit Wyoming

Elections sos.wyo.gov/elections.

Paid for by Common Sense Wyoming