Beloved GRHS Secretary Retires After 24 Years in the District

GREEN RIVER– “Just dial 8300” is a phrase almost every staff member at Green River High School has said at least once.

8300 is GRHS administrative secretary Becky Mozley’s extension, and for 22 years, Becky has been the go-to person at the high school.

After 24 years with Sweetwater County School District #2, Becky will be retiring and leaving behind a monumental presence at the high school.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Her final day will be this Friday, December 21.



Working in the School District

Becky’s first job in the school district was at Roosevelt Elementary in 1994 as an aide, and she started at the high school during the 1996-97 school year.

“My first job at the high school was in the attendance office. We were still at the old high school (the current Lincoln Middle School), and we had a split schedule due to such a large number of students (1,360) and a smaller space,” Becky said.

During her years at GRHS, she has worked alongside over 17 administrators, being their right-hand woman for just about everything.

“I am so thankful to be able to say that they have allowed me to make this job my own and supported me while doing it,” she said.







Becky’s Standout Memories

From going to pep rallies and hearing the fight song, to, “a certain teacher who likes to play jokes on everyone… You know who you are!” Becky has several moments that stand out to her as fond memories.

Dressing up as clowns with the office staff for Halloween one year is one of those memories.

“Some of the students and teachers were afraid of us,” she said. “They obviously didn’t like clowns.”

Another standout memory includes decorating the office in an American theme for Christmas in 2011 after the September 11 terrorist attack.

“We all came together to honor those who lost their lives,” she said.

With the ups, there are always downs. Despite facing everyday with the utmost positivity, Becky recalls some of the more difficult moments she had while working at the high school.

“Seeing students who are hurting and not being able to help,” she said. “Remembering those students who we have lost through tragedy, and seeing our students and staff grieve for those losses but trying to help in any way possible.”

With so many memories, there is one thing Becky can say for sure.

“I have enjoyed everything about this job. I truly feel like it was a gift that was given to me, and I am so thankful for it,” she said. “I will forever be a proud Wolf.”







Plans for Retirement

The decision to retire has been a bittersweet one for Becky. Though she is excited for what her life in retirement will bring, she will deeply miss GRHS and the staff and students.

“I have been so blessed to work with administrators who truly care about the staff and students, staff who go the extra mile to see their students succeed, and the best student body anywhere,” Becky said. “Just thinking about it all brings a tear to my eye. I will miss it greatly.”

As for retirement, Becky looks forward to spending time with her family, friends, and have some me time.

“I am so excited for what lies ahead for my hubby and I. Traveling to see our kids and our precious grand kids. Camping and spending time with friends. Doing volunteer work that will help others less fortunate,” she said. “Drinking coffee and staying in my PJ’s all day if I want.”

While she is enjoying her retirement, she will always love and miss the GRHS staff and students.

“Thank you GRHS for always supporting me and allowing me the privilege of serving you over the past 22 plus years,” she said. “It has been an honor and a joy. Always proud to be a Wolf!”