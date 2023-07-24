Ben E. Privitt (April 15, 1956 – July 18, 2023)

Ben E. Privitt, 67, lost his battle with cancer on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

He was born an April 15, 1956 in Elko, Nevada; the son of John Garner Privitt Jr. and Beverly Ann Ford.

Mr. Privitt attended schools in Carlin, Nevada and was a 1974 graduate of Combined Schools.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He married Suzanne C. Walsh December 15, 2006 in Cody, Wyoming.

Mr. Privitt worked at Tata Chemical for 45 years and retired June 29, 2019 in Maintenance.

He enjoyed spending time with family especially his grandchildren and his Harley.

Survivors include his wife Suzanne and blended family of six children; 17 grandchildren; six great-grand babies will miss him terribly. He rides through the Heavens now. We love you, Papa.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation will take place; a Wake will be held from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Fraternal Order of Eagles, 88 2nd East, Green River, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com