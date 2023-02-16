Benita Gay Hardinger (June 24, 1958 – February 14, 2023)

Benita Gay Hardinger (Phillips), 64, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away peacefully on February 14, 2023, after a lengthy chronic illness.

She was born on June 24, 1958 in Cortez, Colorado; the daughter of John and Betty Phillips.

Benita attended schools in Colorado and Utah throughout her formative years.

Benita met her husband Orrin on September of 1974, at a bowling alley where she waited tables, and they began dating. After their courtship they were married on February 8th, 1975. They had five children, Gina Dusel, Tina Ulrich, Peggy Fredricks, Betty Ackerman, and Orrin Hardinger II.

Benita worked at many businesses in Rock Springs including Hastings and Universal Video; she worked as a bank teller and as a clerk at a local hotel before retiring from McFadden’s Wholesale in 2013. After her retirement she spent her time sewing, visiting family and friends; and she loved a bit of traveling and gambling with her husband. She never knew a stranger and would talk to anyone; she truly loved everyone.

Benita was preceded in death by her parents John Phillips and Betty Phillips; one brother, Ed Phillips; father and mother-in-law, George Hardinger and Grace Hardinger; one sister, Gloria Hester; three nephews, Gary Langley; Robert Langley; Brody Phillips

She is survived by her husband, Orrin Hardinger; five children, Gina Dusel (Sid); Tina Ulrich (Eric); Peggy Fredricks (Jesse); Betty Ackerman (Richard); Orrin Hardinger II (Mariah); several grandchildren, Levi Dusel (Melissa); Donovan Dusel; Braden Dusel; Josh Weed; Sebastian Ulrich; Warrick Ulrich; Rikki Draper and companion (Justin Polcari) and Jesse Fredricks; Deagan Corzine and companion (Trudi Maez), Kira Ackerman companion (Thomas Archibald); Kayden Ackerman; Maela Hardinger; Briella Hardinger; one great grandson, Vernon Maez; many nieces and nephews.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Gunyan Hall, 543 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

