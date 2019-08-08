Benjamin Harrison Bogart (February 1, 1931 – August 6, 2019)

Benjamin Harrison Bogart, 88, of Nevada, MO passed away at his home on Tuesday August 6, 2019.

He was born February 1, 1931 in Sheldon, MO to Ernest William and Leminda Margaret (Dougherty) Bogart.

On June 14, 1952 he married Hazel Marie Rolando, and she proceeded him in death on Monday, August 5, 2019.

Harrison was raised on the family farm in rural Sheldon and attended a rural country school. During his younger years, Harrison worked in the logging industry in Colorado. In 1969 he moved his family to Wyoming where he worked for the railroad. He would end up working for several railroads, retiring from Union Pacific Railroad in 1992. He and Hazel returned to the Nevada area in 1996.

In later years, Harrison enjoyed growing watermelons and entering them in the Sheldon Picnic, where he won numerous Blue Ribbons. He enjoyed playing cards, spending time with his family, and “picking on” his kids down to his great-great grandkids.

Survivors include five children: Connie McQueen of Rock Springs, WY, Bonnie Cullison (Derill) of Nevada, MO, Vonnie Bogart of Rock Springs, WY, Linn Bogart (Jennie) of La Verkin, UT, and Lorie Rivera (Alan) of Rock Springs, WY; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Margaret VanDorn (Carl) of Mulvane, KS; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Beatrice Arlene; an infant son, Larry D. Bogart; two grandsons, David T. McQueen and Jonathan Bogart; brothers Robert Franklin (Frank), Harold Hubert (Pete), Leonard Howard, John Douglas, Jackie William (Jack) Melvin Eugene (Meb) and Ernest William (Bill); and sisters Mary, Evelyn, Mildred and Ethel Marie.

Funeral services for Benjamin Harrison and Hazel Bogart will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Ferry Funeral Home in Nevada, MO with Reverend Bill Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Bluff Cemetery, Barton County.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 12th, from 5 pm until 7 pm at Ferry Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bluff Cemetery Association in c/o Ferry Funeral Home.

You may view obituary and send condolences online at www.ferryfuneralhome.com.