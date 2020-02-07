Benny Boyd Joins Wyoming Football Staff as Cornerbacks Coach

LARAMIE — University of Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl announced the hiring of Benny Boyd as cornerbacks coach for Wyoming Football on Thursday. Boyd comes to Wyoming from Eastern Illinois University. He will be entering his 19th season as a college coach in 2020.

“Benny (Boyd) is a very capable corners coach and special teams coordinator, as well,” said Bohl. “He has demonstrated his skills by molding young men and doing an excellent job of mentoring many players over his long career.”

“This is a tremendous opportunity, and I am humbled to join a program the caliber of the University of Wyoming,” said Boyd. “To be able to work with Coach Bohl and this coaching staff and to uphold the high standards that have been set here at Wyoming is a daunting task but is one I am extremely excited about.”

“What has been accomplished at Wyoming the past several years is extremely impressive. I love the tough, physical style of play that Coach Bohl has brought to Laramie, and I embrace the blu-collar mentality that embodies the entire state of Wyoming!”

“I am looking forward to adding to the rich culture that currently exists, as well as working with this staff and these players to continue to compete for a Mountain West Championship. I am excited to be a part of Cowboy Nation! Go Pokes!”

Boyd coached the cornerbacks and coordinated special teams at Eastern Illinois in 2019. The Panthers’ defense ranked No. 30 in the nation out of 124 Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) teams in 2019, allowing opponents only 350.6 yards per game. EIU’s defense also ranked: No. 29 in the FCS in fewest first downs allowed to opponents (215), No. 29 in most fumbles recovered (10), No. 29 in tackles for loss (7.2 per game), No. 40 in pass defense (204.1 passing yards allowed per game), No. 40 in turnovers gained (21) and No. 44 in rushing defense (146.5 rushing yards allowed per game).

From 2015-18, Boyd coached corners and special teams at Central Washington. He was part of back-to-back Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) Championships in 2017 & 2018 at CWU. Boyd coached First Team All-America cornerback Tyler Hasty who ranked second in the NCAA in passes defended in 2018. Boyd’s special teams ranked second in NCAA Division II in blocked kicks in 2018. He also coached Chade DeMoor, the 2018 NCAA individual leader in blocked kicks.

In 2017, the Central Washington defense ranked second nationally in interceptions and fourth in the NCAA Division II in total defense. He also coached several All-Conference selections on defense and special teams while at CWU.

In 2014, Boyd served as defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator at his alma mater Aurora (Ill.) University.

He was the special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach at North Dakota for the 2011-13 seasons. UND led all FCS teams in blocked kicks all three seasons he coordinated the special teams, and he coached an All-America kick returner in 2012 and All-America kicker in 2013.

Prior to North Dakota, Boyd was the associate head coach and defensive coordinator at Luther College in Iowa from 2002-10. In 2010, he was a finalist for the AFCA Division III Assistant Coach of the Year. He coached four Division III All-Americans and three Aztec Bowl participants (Division III All-Star Game) while at Luther College. A total of 19 of his players earned All-Conference honors during his time at Luther College.

Boyd played football at Aurora (Ill.) University from 1996-99. He was a two-time All-Conference selection and held the school single-season record for passes defended. Boyd earned his bachelor’s degree from Aurora University in 2000 and added a master’s degree, also from Aurora University, in 2002. He has completed Bill Walsh Fellowships with four NFL teams during his career (Houston, Seattle, Oakland and Pittsburgh. Boyd is a native of Dixon, Illinois

Coaching Experience

2020 Wyoming, Cornerbacks

2019 Eastern Illinois, Cornerbacks/Special Teams

2015-18 Central Washington, Cornerbacks/Special Teams

2014 Aurora (Ill.) University, Defensive Coordinator/Special Teams Coordinator

2011-13 North Dakota, Secondary/Special Teams Coordinator

2002-10 Luther College (Iowa), Associate Head Coach / Defensive Coordinator