Bennye Cummings (April 13, 1926 – September 25, 2019)

Bennye Cummings was born in Twitty, Texas on April 13, 1926. Bennye was the daughter of Kay Theodore Gulley and Mary Wegner Gulley.

She attended school in a one room schoolhouse near Wheeler, Texas. Bennye was raised in the Oddfellows Home for war orphans and widows after her dad’s death due to a World War I shrapnel wound.

She later graduated from West Texas State University with a degree in Elementary Education. She married Donald Paul Cummings on June 5, 1947. Bennye taught Kindergarten and First Grade for many years.

She and her daughter ran a very successful pre-school in New Mexico for several years. Bennye retired from teaching when she was 76 years old. She was instrumental in starting Bible studies in Wyoming and Texas. She loved to read, attend Bible studies and go out to eat with friends.

She was totally dedicated to her family and prayed for them daily. Bennye and Don had four children – Paula Ann, Thomas Michael, Patrick Noel and Donald Paul Jr.

Bennye has 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all of the family. Even though she is gone her memory will live on in all of our hearts forever.

Bennye’s funeral will be held at the First Baptist Church, Raton, New Mexico on Thursday, October 3 at 11:00 A.M.