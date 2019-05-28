Bernice Lorene Woodhead Uhls (November 23, 1932 – May 27, 2019)

Bernice was well-loved by all who were blessed to have known her. She was a magician to her children (and adopted children per se) and performed many wondrous, magical experiences during their childhood and supported them in all they attempted in their lives.

Her strength was undaunted in all the trials and tribulations she experienced in life. She studied Meditation and Yoga and demonstrated a Strong, Spiritual Life that upheld her during her long life. She was as Kind as she was Generous. She loved unconditionally.

Bernice graduated from Superior High School (WY) in 1950 and reigned as HomeComing Queen Senior year. She was also a Marionette; baton twirler majorette for SHS. In 1994 she earned a degree in Fine Art from Sheridan College after her divorce from Billy Uhls. She was a very fine painter and potter.

She started her academic career at Western Wyoming Community College, Rock Springs, WY and finished in Sheridan,WY after moving there to care for her parents. She headed up a baking sale at Sheridan College that lasted long enough to fund all her Painting/Art Collegues on a trip to Italy. This Italian Adventure was one of the highlights of her life. She also traveled to Canada, Michigan, Montana, Washington, Colorado, California, Kansas, et al. afte the Italy sojourn.

Bernice passed away peacefully on May 27 th in Sheridan, WY.

Her parents, Bernard and Vivian Woodhead (1990, 1993) preceded her in death as did her brother George E. Woodhead (1996) and two of her children, Daniel L. Uhls (2009) and Donna M. Uhls, (2019) as well as one grandchild, Emily S. Rieke (2007). She is survived by her sisters Donna Parrish of Casper, WY and Connie Rideout of Kansas City, KS and four of her children – Paul (Dennis) Uhls, Debra Uhls, Diane Maestas and Darlene Merrell of Rock Springs, many grandchildren, and even a few great grandchildren.

Her body has been Cremated and a Celebration of Life will be announced and held at Vas Funeral Home. Blessed Be!