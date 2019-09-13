Bernice Mary Vigil (October 5, 1928 – September 9, 2019)

Bernice Mary Vigil, 90, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 at the home of her daughter in Vernal, Utah surrounded by her loving family. A resident of Green River, Wyoming since 1943 and former resident of Longmont, Colorado, Mrs. Vigil died following a lengthy illness.

She was born on October 5, 1928 in Longmont Colorado, the daughter of Faustin J. Gutierrez and Justa Quintana.

Mrs. Vigil attended schools in Green River, Wyoming and was a graduate of Green River High School with the class of 1947.

She married Ross Vigil on October 25, 1948 in Green River, Wyoming and he preceded her in death on March 15, 2006.

She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and volunteer at the church for ten years. She also was a member of CCW and was a religious educator.

Her interests included her spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, knitting, crocheting, and making everyone in her family a quilt.

Survivors include one son; Jerry Vigil of Washington, three daughters; Esther Birch and husband Don of Vernal, Utah, Marian Iwasaki and husband Glenn of Salt Lake City, Utah, Juanita Allen of Salt Lake City, Utah, eight grandchildren; Raquel Austin and husband Jedd, Ryan Birch and wife Becky, Dawn Caldwell, Gabriel Vigil and wife Tiffany, Nathan Vigil and wife Leauna, Erin Umbriaco and husband Jake, Jennifer Zaccardi and husband Richie, Joshua Allen, thirteen great-grandchildren Sydney Austin, Cy Austin, Kaden Birch, Ethan Birch,Annaleigh Caldwell, Andi Grace Caldwell, Sean Vigil, Noah Vigil, Lucy Vigil, Judah Umbriaco, Silas Umbriaco, Ayden Zaccardi and Ellie Allen; as well as, several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ross Vigil, her daughter Lorraine Vigil, two sisters; Margaret Hinojos and Cathy Trujillo.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be conducted at 6:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the church. Interment will be held in the Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Wednesday one hour prior to the Rosary and again at the church on Thursday one hour prior to Mass.

The family of Bernice Mary Vigil respectfully requests donations in her memory to the Seminarian Arankumar in care of Father Showri Kalva, 138 North 100 West, Vernal, Utah 84078

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com