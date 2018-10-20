Bernice Torrontegui (May 2, 1945 – October 17, 2018)

Green River – Bernice May Torrontegui, 73, of Green River, passed away Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, surrounded by her family and friends.

She was born May 2, 1945 in Stonington, Colorado, the daughter of James Wesley Howard and Eva Fern Crissman Howard. She attended schools in Springfield, Colorado, graduating from Springfield High School with the class of 1963.

Bernice married Jose A. Torrontegui in Rock Springs in 1981. She enjoyed embroidering, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren and the neighbor friends and children.

Survivors include her husband Jose Torrontegui of Green River; son Iker Torrontegui and wife Meghan of Rock Springs; sisters Alma Kay Day of Dighton, Kansas and Thelma Fay Hoover of Scott City, Kansas; grandchildren Tristan J. and Alexandria M., both of Rock Springs; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers James Wesley Jr. and Elmer Clinton, and one sister Naomi Fern.

At Bernice’s request, cremation will take place and no services will be held.

