Best Home Health & Hospice Hiring RNs and CNAs for Sweetwater/Sublette County

Lindsay Malicoate
Best Home Health & Hospice is seeking qualified Registered Nurses (RNs) and Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) for part-time and full-time employment in Rock Springs, Green River and Pinedale/Big Piney

Position Details

Best home health offers employees:

  • Flexible Scheduling
  • Continuing Education
  • Healthcare Insurance
  • PTO Benefits

To Apply

Please contact us at (307) 789-2899 or email: office@besthomehealthwyo.com

About Best Home Health & Hospice

Best Home Health opened in Evanston on October 1, 2004 and expanded to Rock Springs shortly after that to fulfill a missing need for quality home health and hospice services. We are excited to be expanding into Sublette County! We have over 100 employees serving Lincoln, Sweetwater, and Uinta Counties that provide skilled nursing, CNA, PT, OT, ST, Medical Social Worker and transportation services.

Volunteer Opportunity

Hold a hand, lend an ear, run an errand, or provide a comforting presence. If you are a compassionate, reliable individual with a sincere desire to help, we encourage you to join our team of valued Best Home Health & Hospice volunteers. Volunteers are needed most to help hospice patients in Uinta and Lincoln Counties. Healthcare experience is not required and you will receive the necessary training and support needed to help you enjoy a  positive and rewarding volunteer experience!
Contact Russell Hortin, Volunteer Coordinator at:

