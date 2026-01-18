Best of the Best Highlights Sweetwater County Talent at Thoman Invitational

GREEN RIVER — The Thoman Invitational wrapped up a full weekend of wrestling in Green River, and while the tournament championships were decided earlier, the spotlight ultimately belonged to the Best of the Best duals, which showcased the top individual talent from across the field and highlighted the continued rise of wrestling in southwest Wyoming.

The girls Best of the Best dual set the tone, as Best Brown rolled to a 66-6 victory over Best Gold. Wrestlers from Green River and Rock Springs were at the center of the action, combining for several decisive wins and reinforcing the region’s growing reputation in girls wrestling.

Rock Springs’ Sarah Eddy delivered one of the most emphatic performances of the night, pinning Rifle’s Reese Davis in just 56 seconds at 155 pounds. Eddy’s win was part of a strong showing by the Tigers, who also saw Rylin Plant secure a fall at 105 pounds over Kemmerer’s Riley Meyer in 1:46. Jasmin Hadden added another victory for Rock Springs with a 9-4 decision at 115 pounds.

Green River answered with a flurry of dominant wins of its own. Kayleigh Johnson earned a pin at 110 pounds, finishing Rawlins’ Jazlynn Sheets at 5:24. Payton Shantz followed with a fall at 120, while Bianca Maez needed only 17 seconds to secure a pin at 130. Raygen Bauers contributed an 8-5 decision at 125, and Adia Price closed her Best of the Best appearance with a 24-second fall at 190 pounds.

Southwest Wyoming was well represented throughout the showcase. Lyman’s April Sing won a sudden-victory bout at 145 pounds, and Alicia Aleman earned a decision at 235. Kemmerer’s Kaylie Julander picked up a fall at 140, while Mountain View also placed wrestlers into the lineup, underscoring the depth of girls wrestling across the region.

The boys Best of the Best dual was more tightly contested, with Best Gold edging Best Brown 39-33. Green River’s wrestlers again stood out, as Bentley Johnson earned a 6-3 decision at 113 pounds over Lyman’s Treysen Henderson. Maddux Hintz capped the dual with authority for Green River, posting a 17-0 technical fall at 157 pounds. Rock Springs was represented by Kason Cahill at 150 pounds, while Mountain View’s Levi Jones competed at 175.

Earlier in the weekend, the team championships were decided during the main portion of the Thoman Invitational.

Green River’s boys team turned in a strong two-day performance, winning its pool with strong victories over Worland, Mountain View and Laramie by scores of 67-9, 63-18 and 52-18. The Wolves advanced to the gold pool and opened with a gritty 40-36 win over Uintah 2 to reach the finals. In a rematch of last year’s championship, Green River again faced Uintah’s top squad and fell 54-23, finishing second overall.

Rock Springs’ boys endured a difficult weekend, competing without several key wrestlers due to injury. The Tigers’ lone win came on the second day with a 48-30 victory over Worland.

In Bridger Valley action, Lyman and Mountain View combined for four wins. Lyman defeated Wheatland and Rifle, while Mountain View picked up victories over Worland and Rifle.

On the girls side, Rock Springs combined with Riverton wrestlers to form an undefeated team that captured the Thoman title. The group consistently scored around 50 points per dual, earning wins over Lyman, Kemmerer, Worland/Wheatland, Rawlins and Rifle/Mountain View before advancing to the championship.

Green River’s girls were equally relentless on their path to the final, topping 60 points three times, including a 72-point performance against Lyman. The Wolves defeated Rawlins, Kemmerer, Rifle/Mountain View and Worland/Wheatland to set up a championship showdown with their county rivals.

In the title dual, Rock Springs/Riverton edged Green River 42-36. Eddy anchored the Tigers with a pin at 155 pounds, while Plant, Hailee Cooper and Aleah Marquez also recorded falls. Green River countered with pins from Izzabella Strumsky, Adia Price, Kayleigh Johnson, Payton Shantz and Raygen Bauers, but Rock Springs/Riverton did enough in the remaining matches to secure the team championship.